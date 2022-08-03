FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Granville Home of Hope helps local nonprofits with funds raised during the campaign. Now, it’s time to cut the ribbon on the 2022 Granville Home of Hope.

The Granville Home of Hope says they have raised more than $7.4 million since its inception in 2006, with every penny of all ticket sales going to provide food, shelter, and health care, and education for those in need.

This Year’s Granville Home of Hope is Located in North Clovis at Granville’s Deauville East Community and includes the following features:

2,032 Sq. Ft. Pasatiempo Home

3 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bath | 2-Car Garage

Home Office

Backyard Landscaping

209 Sq. Ft. Covered Patio

Quartz Countertops

Custom Pantry Package

Custom Owner’s Wardrobe

Wood Plank Tile

Stainless Steel Appliances

Surround Sound Speakers

4.55 kW Purchased Solar

Granville Eco-Smart Technology

Plus Much More…

You can purchase tickets for the Granville Home of Hope here.