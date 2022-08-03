FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Granville Home of Hope helps local nonprofits with funds raised during the campaign. Now, it’s time to cut the ribbon on the 2022 Granville Home of Hope.
The Granville Home of Hope says they have raised more than $7.4 million since its inception in 2006, with every penny of all ticket sales going to provide food, shelter, and health care, and education for those in need.
This Year’s Granville Home of Hope is Located in North Clovis at Granville’s Deauville East Community and includes the following features:
- 2,032 Sq. Ft. Pasatiempo Home
- 3 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bath | 2-Car Garage
- Home Office
- Backyard Landscaping
- 209 Sq. Ft. Covered Patio
- Quartz Countertops
- Custom Pantry Package
- Custom Owner’s Wardrobe
- Wood Plank Tile
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Surround Sound Speakers
- 4.55 kW Purchased Solar
- Granville Eco-Smart Technology
- Plus Much More…
You can purchase tickets for the Granville Home of Hope here.