The Granville Home of Hope giveaway

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — For the sixteenth year, the Granville Home of Hope helps local nonprofits with funds raised during the campaign. Now, it’s time to give away the 2021 Granville Home of Hope.

This year’s home is a 1,658 square-foot Canvas 9 Modern Farmhouse in the gated “Canvas on the Bluffs” neighborhood at Copper River Ranch in northeast Fresno.

“This home is a symbol of what each of these organizations do each and every day by giving hope to those in need in our community,” said Granville Homes President and CEO Darius Assemi.

There are 11 organizations that benefit from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser, all aiming to make the Central Valley a better place to work and live.