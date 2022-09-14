FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Granville Home of Hope helps local nonprofits with funds raised during the campaign. Those who purchased a two ticket-bundle are entered into a drawing to win a 24-month lease on a 2022 Lexus NX courtesy of Fresno Lexus.

The drawing will be held live on KSEE24 Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 for the Lexus.

The Granville Home of Hope has raised more than $7.4 million since its inception in 2006, according to the organization.

Every penny of all ticket sales goes toward providing food, shelter, health care, and education for those in need.

This Year’s Granville Home of Hope includes the following features:

2,032 Sq. Ft. Pasatiempo Home

3 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bath | 2-Car Garage

Home Office

Backyard Landscaping

209 Sq. Ft. Covered Patio

Quartz Countertops

Custom Pantry Package

Custom Owner’s Wardrobe

Wood Plank Tile

Stainless Steel Appliances

Surround Sound Speakers

4.55 kW Purchased Solar

Granville Eco-Smart Technology

Plus Much More…

You can purchase tickets for the Granville Home of Hope here.