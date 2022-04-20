FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tickets are on sale now for the Granville Home of Hope. Each $100 ticket helps local non-profit groups.

This Year’s Granville Home of Hope is a 2,032 Sq. Ft. Pasatiempo Home located at Deauville East in north Clovis.

Several organizations benefit from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser, all aiming to make the Central Valley a better place to work and live.

Angels of Grace

Art Of Life Cancer Foundation

Breaking The Chains

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties

Central California Food Bank

Foundation for Central Schools

Foundation for Clovis Schools

Foundation for Sanger School

Fresno Mission

Fresno Police Chaplaincy Program

Hinds Hospice

Parents & Addicts In Need (PAIN)

Tickets purchased on April 20 are entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. That drawing will happen on April 21.

Tickets purchased before July 31, 2022, will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 gift certificate to Quality Furniture, plus a $1,000 gift card from Grocery Outlet, courtesy of Quality Furniture, Grocery Outlet, and KSEE24.

For every two-ticket bundle purchased, you will receive a free entry to win a 24-month lease on a 2022 Lexus NX, courtesy of Fresno Lexus.

Only 3,000 bundles will be sold

Lexus drawing will be held live on KSEE24 on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket visit Granville Home of Hope.