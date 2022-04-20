FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tickets are on sale now for the Granville Home of Hope. Each $100 ticket helps local non-profit groups.

This Year’s Granville Home of Hope is a 2,032 Sq. Ft. Pasatiempo Home located at Deauville East in north Clovis. 

Several organizations benefit from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser, all aiming to make the Central Valley a better place to work and live.

  • Angels of Grace
  • Art Of Life Cancer Foundation
  • Breaking The Chains
  • CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties
  • Central California Food Bank
  • Foundation for Central Schools
  • Foundation for Clovis Schools
  • Foundation for Sanger School
  • Fresno Mission
  • Fresno Police Chaplaincy Program
  • Hinds Hospice
  • Parents & Addicts In Need (PAIN)

Tickets purchased on April 20 are entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. That drawing will happen on April 21.

Tickets purchased before July 31, 2022, will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 gift certificate to Quality Furniture, plus a $1,000 gift card from Grocery Outlet, courtesy of Quality Furniture, Grocery Outlet, and KSEE24.

For every two-ticket bundle purchased, you will receive a free entry to win a 24-month lease on a 2022 Lexus NX, courtesy of Fresno Lexus.

  • Only 3,000 bundles will be sold
  • Lexus drawing will be held live on KSEE24 on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.

For more information on how to purchase a ticket visit Granville Home of Hope.