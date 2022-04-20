FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Tickets are on sale now for the Granville Home of Hope. Each $100 ticket helps local non-profit groups.
This Year’s Granville Home of Hope is a 2,032 Sq. Ft. Pasatiempo Home located at Deauville East in north Clovis.
Several organizations benefit from the Granville Home of Hope fundraiser, all aiming to make the Central Valley a better place to work and live.
- Angels of Grace
- Art Of Life Cancer Foundation
- Breaking The Chains
- CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties
- Central California Food Bank
- Foundation for Central Schools
- Foundation for Clovis Schools
- Foundation for Sanger School
- Fresno Mission
- Fresno Police Chaplaincy Program
- Hinds Hospice
- Parents & Addicts In Need (PAIN)
Tickets purchased on April 20 are entered into a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. That drawing will happen on April 21.
Tickets purchased before July 31, 2022, will be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 gift certificate to Quality Furniture, plus a $1,000 gift card from Grocery Outlet, courtesy of Quality Furniture, Grocery Outlet, and KSEE24.
For every two-ticket bundle purchased, you will receive a free entry to win a 24-month lease on a 2022 Lexus NX, courtesy of Fresno Lexus.
- Only 3,000 bundles will be sold
- Lexus drawing will be held live on KSEE24 on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.
For more information on how to purchase a ticket visit Granville Home of Hope.