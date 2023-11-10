MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – MLM Motorsports is bringing the Golden State Invitational Truck and Tractor Pull 2023 to the Madera Speedway on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is on Friday, Nov 10. and on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Organizers say that this event will bring together the best-pulling action from the West and across the U.S.

Tickets are $20 a night for adults and for kids and veterans’ tickets are $10.

For more information on competitors and the event visit the Golden State Invitational’s website.