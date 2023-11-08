FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The G sign atop the State Center Community College District office will be removed and replaced with a replica after the District’s Board of Trustees approved a contract for its removal on Tuesday night, officials announced on Wednesday.

Officials say the building at 1171 Fulton Street, originally the Mattei building named after its owner Andrew Mattei, opened in 1921. Guarantee Savings & Loan purchased the building in 1961, and in 1965, installed a 15 ft. weather beacon on the roof of the building.

State Center Community College District purchased the former Guarantee Savings building in 2018, occupying the building in 2019 after some renovations were made. Officials say when the District inspected the G sign, it was hoped the repairs would consist of replacing some rusted panels and the existing lighting system, but they found the sign in poor shape and is held in place with thick wires, and the electrical system for the rotation and lighting does not work.

After inspection and evaluation by a structural engineer, an architect, and the original sign installer, officials concluded that it was not feasible to refurbish the existing sign.

The sign will be removed and replaced with a replica that honors the spirit of the past and complies with current structural design codes. Officials say the process requires redesign, materials testing, and other additional work.

The new replica sign will have upgraded LED lighting to follow the current exterior building lighting schemes that change in recognition of commemorative events.

The estimated completion date is set to be mid-2025.

