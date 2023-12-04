FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Last weekend the u14 Jr Monsters won the Silver Stick regional tournament in San Jose.

That win is now sending them to Canada where they will compete in the International Silver Stick Championship.

“As soon as that buzzer went off and we were up by 4 it was just crazy and all that was going on in my head was “We’re going to Canada!”, said Austin Baker who has been playing with the Jr Monster’s team for a little over a year.

Now the team has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the trip.

Head coach Devin Linker says any money that is donated will help send these 13 kids to Canada.

“Funds will help with plane tickets, our stay, and team activities once we get out there,” said Linker.

Linker grew up playing at Gateway Ice Center as a kid, now he’s coaching the next generation and giving back to the community he grew up with.

“Just kind of cool to give back to these kids now and see them accomplish something great like winning the silver stick and getting the chance to compete up in Canada,” said Linker.

Each week players work hard on and off the ice, sacrificing their weekends and staying committed.

Out of the 13 players on the team, only 3 are girls.

“It’s really special because not a lot of girls play hockey so it feels like I’m representing,” said Ally Sanders.

Now players are getting ready for their trip to Canada in January.

You can donate by visiting their GoFundMe.