FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Arts Council is working with Caltrans and the City of Fresno to select artists to paint a mural at five different locations.

The Fresno Arts Council is seeking individuals and artists to submit proposals for the murals by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Organizers say that a review panel will narrow submissions and choose the final art to be included in this project.

The murals will be painted at the Romain Community Center, the SR-180 Columns, and the Abutment Slopes.

Organizers say that the proposed concepts and designs for the Romain Community Center and the SR-180 Columns should create a sense of community placemaking and pride representative of the diversity and cultural backgrounds of residents in the neighborhood.

For the Abutment slopes, organizers say the proposed concepts and designs should be reflective of a vibrant and layered representation of a community that actively engages in shared activities, takes pride in its cultural diversity, and cherishes its rich history.