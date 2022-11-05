FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all.

It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run.

More than a dozen motorcycle groups came, some from across the country. In total, 500 bikes were parked at the Clawson Motorsport Center in support.

Organizer Paul Haros says it’s the least they can do.“We like to do is bring as many people together we also like to bring both and different veteran organizations. They can possibly get some education, get some phone numbers they can take home.”

This year the event raised money for three organizations: The VA, Wreaths Across America, and a local chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club.

Part of the proceeds from the run will help the three organizations fund programs to assist valley veterans.

These funds will provide veterans with basic needs like clothes and help pay for wreaths to put on the graves of the 4,000 veteran’s headstones in the Clovis cemetery.

General manager of Clawson Motor Sports Mike Stovall says he looks forward to the ride each year. “It’s an honor to be a part of it. I love being able to see the looks on the guys’ faces when their show respect their shown thankfulness.”

Many who participated in the ride didn’t serve but greatly respect those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Ken Porter who took part in the event says, “my father was a navy veteran, he served in the Korean war … it’s touching to see the America, even the riders are still young and alive there’s young and old here that are represented and that’s very encouraging for me.”

After a ceremony full of prayers salutes songs speeches, it was time to lift the kickstands and take to the streets.