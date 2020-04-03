The Food Express Bus mobile cafeteria set to deliver meals to Fresno kids during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Food Express Bus, a cafeteria on wheels, will be making stops across Fresno starting April 6 to deliver healthy meals to kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, started in 2019 by the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) using a renovated school bus, will continue operating until emergency pandemic orders are lifted.

The meals delivered by the Food Express Bus will be available for families to grab and go.

Fresno EOC encourages just one family member to come pick up the meals when possible. Kids do not need to be present to receive the meals.

“We are proud to provide meals to kids that are home because of the pandemic,” says Jon Escobar, Fresno EOC Food Services director. “We know many families are struggling and our hope is that these healthy meals provide some relief.”

The meals are prepared and provided by Fresno EOC Food Services and meet strict U.S. Department of Agriculture and California Department of Education nutrition guidelines.

The meals consist of two ounces of protein, two servings of fruit/vegetables, one serving of bread and eight ounces of milk, Fresno EOC said. Meals will be made available to all children — 18 years of age and younger.

No documentation or registration is required.

The Food Express Bus will be stopping at the following locations:

Mental Health Systems

2550 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93705

10:05 am – 11:05 am

3636 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, CA 93726

11:14 am – 12:14 pm

2317 S. Chestnut Ave. Fresno, CA 93725

12:58 pm – 1:58 pm

2705 S. M.L.K. Blvd. Fresno, CA 93706

2:06 pm – 3:06 pm

2255 S. Plumas St., Fresno, CA 93706

3:10 pm – 4:10 pm

Fresno EOC said a total of 111,000 kids residing in Fresno County are food insecure, according to data from 2019 released by California Food Policy Advocates.

“When school is not in session, these children miss out on access to nutritious meals that combat hunger, food insecurity and help prevent obesity,” said spokeswoman Nasreen Johnson.

