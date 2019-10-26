The first of three dispensaries opens up in Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A line wrapped the parking lot with people waiting for Token Farms dispensary to open in Farmersville.

Friday’s grand opening is the first recreational dispensary to open in Farmersville.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to have access to quality products at a fair price, so we’re down here in Farmersville, since that’s the closest thing to Fresno that we can find right now,” Kalan from Fresno said. “(I) always try to support local, and this is as close to local as it gets.”

The project took almost two years and owner, Jennifer Mendonca, says every part of the process has the cannabis user in mind.

“The sales floor is designed by a cannabis user for a cannabis user, so the cannabis is actually out. You can smell and take a look at it without having a dispensary agent follow you around and help you,” Mendonca says.

The highly anticipated marijuana dispensary has a clean look with products at eye level.

The Farmersville City Council approved two more dispensaries in addition to Token Farms. Valley Pure and Platinum Connection are planned to go open.

Token Farms is now open and located off of Noble Avenue, right off Highway 198, just miles from the city of Visalia.

