FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The National Garlic Festival kicks off its first year at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

It features music, rides, shopping, and every kind of garlic-filled food you can imagine.

National Garlic Festival Co-Founder Peter DeYoung says nearly 80% of garlic grown in the United States comes from Fresno County. “We truly are the garlic capital of the United States.”

DeYoung says that the festival serves as a showcase to “Explore delicious things that you know and love but it’s also to try some crazy fun things.”

Brian Pendergrant has attended garlic festivals before. He says he’s glad this one is now close to home. “I tried everything, pretty much. Deep-fried garlic, the garlic fries,” He said.

Bernard Bradley says a long line for garlic bread was worth the wait.

“When you see a long line it’s a sign of something working good,” Bradley said.

The National Garlic Festival runs through Sunday, May 15.

Tickets are $15 and are available at nationalgarlicfestival.com with discounts for seniors and children.

Entry is free this year for healthcare workers and first responders.