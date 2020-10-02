‘The finish line is so far down the road’: Discussing what’s after the Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The long road to recovery is just getting underway for people impacted by the Creek Fire.

Firefighters now have the upper hand as containment increases, but the damage will linger long after the last flame burns out.

“We knew this fire was coming. We just didn’t know where it was coming from, and most of us hoped we didn’t see it in our career,” said Fresno County Fire Chief Mark Johnson.

More than 850 structures have been destroyed by the Creek Fire. County leaders and several agencies met with the community in a meeting Thursday to discuss where to go from here, offering help, and hearing their concerns.

Several in the crowd questioned the removal of seemingly healthy trees.

“I’ve spoken to the utilities companies, both Southern California Edison and PG&E, and they’ve assured me the trees they are removing do pose a hazard to their electrical system,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Magsig added that Fresno County will work with homeowners who are concerned about the cost and ability to remove felled trees.

The community also took the opportunity to show their appreciation.

“I just want to praise everyone here tonight down on the track,” said one man.

Another man from the crowd said, “It’s unprecedented that we’ve had the largest fire in the history of California and no lives lost. That is a tremendous accomplishment.”

Magsig said they’re anticipating federal funding for the recovery, but the process of rebuilding will be a long one.

“Looking at people in the face who have lost everything that they have, knowing that our community has to come together to help them rebuild, it’s both humbling, but it also encourages me to get out of bed every day because we can’t give up. The finish line is so far down the road,” he said.

Magsig said he wants to keep the dialog going as the recovery continues. He called Thursday’s meeting the first of many.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.