FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will be offering a variety of free events in December for all ages, from offering free hot meals to seniors to Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa Claus.

Hot meals for Seniors

These meals will be provided on a reservation system. Anyone interested should fill out a registration form in person at any of the senior centers in the City of Fresno.

The reservation has to be made over the phone or at one of the sites in person by 11:00 a.m. one day before the day of the meal.

Monday, Dec. 19, Pinedale: 11:30 a.m. call (559) 974-6720

Wednesday, Dec. 21, Inspiration: 11:15 a.m. call (559) 691-1058

Tuesday, Dec. 27 Mary Ella Brown: 11:30 a.m. call (559) 497-1326

Thursday, Dec. 29 Lafayette: 11:30 a.m. call (559) 621-2934

Free activities for all ages