FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will be offering a variety of free events in December for all ages, from offering free hot meals to seniors to Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa Claus.
Hot meals for Seniors
These meals will be provided on a reservation system. Anyone interested should fill out a registration form in person at any of the senior centers in the City of Fresno.
The reservation has to be made over the phone or at one of the sites in person by 11:00 a.m. one day before the day of the meal.
- Monday, Dec. 19, Pinedale: 11:30 a.m. call (559) 974-6720
- Wednesday, Dec. 21, Inspiration: 11:15 a.m. call (559) 691-1058
- Tuesday, Dec. 27 Mary Ella Brown: 11:30 a.m. call (559) 497-1326
- Thursday, Dec. 29 Lafayette: 11:30 a.m. call (559) 621-2934
Free activities for all ages
- Merry Grinchmas Christmas Event:
- Thursday, Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Frank H Ball 760 Mayor Ave.
- Crafts, games, DIY hot cocoa, and a photo booth
- It’s a Highway City Christmas
- Friday, Dec. 16, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Highway City Community Science Center 5140 N. State Ave.
- Science projects, a hot cocoa bar, cookies, and a Santa photo session
- Holly Jolly Holiday Bash
- Saturday, Dec. 17, 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Inspiration Park 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave.
- Gingerbread house building contest, photos with Santa, and hot cocoa
- Christmas at the North Pole
- Thursday, Dec. 22, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Pinedale Community Center 7170 N. San Pablo Ave.
- Winter-themed carnival games, cookie decorating, and holiday crafts