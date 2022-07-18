FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City council president Nelson Esparza could be facing fines, jail time and up to three years in prison if found guilty following the filing of two felony charges against him by the Fresno County District Attorney.

On Monday, the DA’s office announced Esparza has been formally charged with attempting to violate the Fresno City Charter and attempting to extort now former city attorney Doug Sloan.

In May, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld claimed Sloan was being extorted and said Sloan was told by Esparza that he can only complete work for the council majority (which Bredefeld is not a part of) or he would be fired.

Esparza brought forward a defamation lawsuit over those remarks, which he later dropped, once the city of Fresno said they’d defend Bredefeld.

In a statement, Bredefeld said that it was not easy to expose the attempted extortion of City Attorney Doug Sloan by Nelson Esparza.

“Of course, I knew when I did I’d be attacked and was even sued because I did expose it. Now, after a thorough investigation by the District Attorney, charges including a felony have been filed against Mr. Esparza. I believe in the Constitution, due process, and look forward to justice and there being accountability for what occurred.” Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also issued a statement, describing the news as concerning.

“[It] can cause the community to lose confidence in its government and question the integrity of public officials. I want to reassure the public that we in city government will continue to do all we can to maintain their trust and confidence by delivering on the promises we have made to them.” Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer

With charges officially filed, Fresno-based attorney David Mugridge says the case could be hard to prove.

“He mentioned the fact that I didn’t say anything about it because there was no proof, it was essentially my word against his,” said Mugridge. “If you can prove that and convince the jury beyond a reasonable doubt you’ve got a guilty conviction, but I would say as a defense attorney, that’s easier said than done and easier pled than proved.”

Sloan announced his resignation before the claims came to light. He is now working as the city attorney in Santa Monica.

In a statement, Nelson Esparza’s spokesperson wrote that the City Council president is going to continue to focus on the issues that matter the most to District 7 and the City of Fresno.