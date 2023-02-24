FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno and the Department of Public Works need community input about the trees in the city.

City officials are in the process of creating the Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP) that will guide the city and tree care professionals to effectively manage the trees in Fresno.

According to UFMP representatives, the success of the management plan relies on the public’s input.

In order to do so, a survey is available to consider the priorities of community members about the importance of trees for the ecosystem, shade, wildlife habitat, community identity, fresh food, and other factors.

Officials also want to know where should more trees go in the city, what areas, and how to take care of them.

According to the City of Fresno officials, the city’s urban forest is made up of a collection of trees that grow on private property, along city streets, and in parks.

The responses will be kept anonymous, and findings from the survey will only be reported in group form, participation is voluntary.

To participate click here.

For more information about the City’s Urban Forest Management Plan write to UFMP@dudek.com