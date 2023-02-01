FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno has received a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the development of safer streets for pedestrians and bicyclists from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, city officials announced on Wednesday.

City officials informed the grant will enable the City of Fresno, Public Works Department to develop a Vision Zero Action Plan whose goal is to create actionable, measurable strategies by emphasizing design and policy solutions for complete streets and improved safety throughout the community.

This grant money will help make real-world changes that will benefit Fresno’s motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. It will save lives, and for that, I am thankful. Mayor Jerry P. Dyer

Vision Zero Action Plan’s goal is to reduce injuries and deaths for pedestrians and cyclists, or zero roadway fatalities or severe injuries for everyone who uses the streets of Fresno.

Our engagement efforts will be citywide, in partnership with our City Council District offices, every school district, the Fresno Police Department, our ADA community, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and community representatives. Scott Mozier, Public Works Director

Officials say the city is commiting $100,000 as the local match for the $400,000 grant, for a total of $500,000 available to develop the Vision Zero Action Plan.

The money will be used for development, education, infrastructure, and implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan.