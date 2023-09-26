FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The City of Fresno is hiring and will be hosting a job fair in Fresno on Wednesday.

Organizers say those who attend will be able to engage with the city departments – and representatives and will learn about their various job opportunities and career paths. Information about the competitive pay, benefit packages with retirement, and flexible schedules will be available as well.

Additionally, organizers say there will be food trucks, city vehicles, equipment, and much more. Free parking will be offered in the promenade lot adjacent to City Hall.

This event will take place on September 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall.

To see what job availability is offered visit The City of Fresno’s website.