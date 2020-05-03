The Big Fresno Fair teamed up with local concessionaire for its ‘Fair Food Feature’

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Lawsons Concessions’ Colossal Dog stand was featured at the Big Fresno Fair drive-thru “Fair Food Feature” event on Saturday.

Fair officials say food concessionaires have been hit hard by COVID-19 and the widespread cancellation of fairs and community events.

The “Fair Food Feature” is a way for vendors to sell their food, as well as the community to support local businesses.

Lawsons Concessions’ Colossal Dog stand Manager, Monica Jackson says all the fairs for the season have been canceled. She says a week ago no one knew where they were going to get their next money.

RELATED: The Big Fresno Fair teaming up with local food concessionaires for Fair Food Feature event

“This really helps us out a lot and at least it covers us for the next couple of months until we get loans or grants coming in,” Jackson said.

The “Fair Food Feature” event will feature different concessionaires every weekend for the month of May.

The drive-thru began on Friday and will take place until Sunday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.