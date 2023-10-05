FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – On Thursday, students filled the livestock arena at the Big Fresno Fair showcasing their dairy replacement heifers hoping to win best of show.

For some students like Riley Cunnah, it’s their first time showcasing a dairy cow at The Big Fresno Fair.

Now, following in her mom and dad’s footsteps, Cunnah is excited to have her own opportunity.

“It means a lot because at first he didn’t let me show a dairy cow and I could only show a market lamb but then he let me this year so that made me happy,” said Cunnah.

As students come together from across the Central Valley, it’s a time for them to not only present their animals but also to spend time bonding over a shared passion.

“What I love most is just being around people that I know love doing the same thing that I do,” said Benenci Rivas, who is an FFA Sanger High student.

Each animal requires months and even years of preparation and hard work, teaching these students the true meaning of commitment and dedication.

“Lots of responsibility, I have definitely matured a lot since I started high school,” said Rivas.

These dairy replacement heifers have to meet certain criteria in order to be auctioned, and one 4-H advisor has spent many years helping students prepare their animals for that day every year.

“Washing and trimming, and just pampering the animals which is you know not every day at first and then it gets more busy as the fair gets closer.” said Cody Raven, who is the Advisor for Rural Route 4-h in Riverdale.“They have to be pregnant to a certain date to calve after the 15th of October in order to sell at the Fresno fair this Saturday.”

Raven is a third-generation farmer and has been involved with The Big Fresno Fair since he was 10 years old. On Thursday his daughter showed her own jersey heifer.

“It’s something we did growing up and we really enjoyed it and now our kids are involved so hopefully the legacy continues,” said Raven.

To find out about more livestock shows and auctions at The Big Fresno Fair you can visit their website The Live Stock Exhibits.