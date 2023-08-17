FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will hold its 12th Annual Job Fair.

The Fair says department supervisors will be accepting applications to fill nearly 400 positions supporting the operations of the 2023 Big Fresno Fair.

The job fair will be Thursday, August 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds located at 1121 S. Chance Avenue. There will be free parking available in the Chance Avenue lot

Available positions include but are not limited to parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, customer service representatives, janitorial staff, maintenance staff, horse racing staff, security guards, concessions staff, museum docents, and more.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. The Fair is looking to fill all of these positions directly from those attending the Job Fair.

Fair Management says they are expecting a large turnout of people wanting to work at the 2023 Big Fresno Fair.