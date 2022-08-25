FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is around the corner and fair officials have started the recruiting process with their 11th Annual Job Fair, with almost 400 positions to fill.

Parking, admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, customer service representatives, janitorial services, security, and other fair areas need candidates, as well as volunteering opportunities.

Thursday’s event took place at Commerce Building at the Fresno Fairgrounds at 1121 S. Chance Avenue, but there is still an opportunity to apply if you missed it. Fair officials are looking for people with strong customer service skills, candidates should fill out the employment application here.

The 2022 Big Fresno Fair will take place on October 5 to 16. For more information call (559) 650-3247 or visit www.fresnofair.com.