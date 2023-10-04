FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Big Fresno Fair returns on Wednesday for its 2023 run – and so do the cinnamon rolls.

From entertainment, food, rides, exhibits, horse races, agriculture, and much more the fair is ready for the Central Valley.

Organizers say one of the famous Fresno Fair foods is the cinnamon rolls from Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls; they are said to be all made from scratch.

“We make everything here by hand, and all day every day, we even make our own cream cheese frosting and right now I’m just getting ready for the Big Fresno Fair,” Dane Baldwin with Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls.

The Big Fresno Fair opens on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and closes at 10:00 p.m. If you can’t make it today, the fair runs until October 15th.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information about the fair visit their website at The Big Fresno Fair.