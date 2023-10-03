FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – There’s just one more day to go before the opening day of the Big Fresno Fair and event organizers are adding their final touches.

The Fresno fairgrounds are buzzing with activity as folks set up rides, exhibits, and food booths.

“Everybody’s doing their last minute setting up we have all the vendors coming in we have lots of vendors coming in today we have the horses have been on the track practicing we have that going on,” said ” Christina Estrada, Interim CEO of the Big Fresno Fair.

The Big Fresno Fair is open from October 4th through October 15th. For more information, click here.