FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s one of the most exciting times of the year with the 140th annual Big Fresno Fair back in town.

The fair says just because you have been before does not mean you have seen it all.

This year the fair brought back several popular exhibits with several exciting new additions.

One of the returning exhibits this year is the Kids Town Wild Science exhibit.

It has several new stations and displays to entertain kids while also teaching them about science.

“We learn by playing by building exploring playing with electricity learning about animals …so, we have a little bit of wild in wild science we have a bearded dragon and a snake some of our puzzles scent challenges,” said Nancy Bommer with the exhibit.

The fair has also brought back several other attractions like the Livin Local Marketplace, a place for local vendors to show off their crafts, and the Pop Culture Experience exhibit.

In years past there has been a fee to enter the pop culture experience, but this year the fee has been waived so all video game and pop culture lovers can see and play the games they love while also learning new skills.

“So new this year is virtual reality and video game design we have fighter academy that we brought in to bring game design for kids and then we also teach them how to do streaming,” said Rick Gonzales, CEO of Blue Shell Inc.,

Fairgoers can even take 360-degree videos posing as some of their favorite characters or compete in one of several video game tournaments.