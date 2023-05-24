FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 60th Memorial Day Service of Remembrance, where more than 1,400 American Flags will be lined-up, is coming up this Monday at the Fresno Memorial Gardens to honor veterans for their sacrifice.

The event will have a musical performance by the Front Line Quartet as well the Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipe Band, with Bill and Janet Goodreau from Central Valley Honor Flight as guest speakers, according to Fresno Memorial Gardens.

Officials stated that each year the Avenue of Flags is dedicated to a person or organization in recognition and thanks for their service, and this year’s honoree is Bill Goodreau.

The Avenue of Flags began 60 years ago and it was 35 flags framing the entrance to the park. The full-size American Flags will line the avenues of Fresno Memorial Gardens, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5057 will conduct their official Memorial Day Program.

The event will take place in the Fresno Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 175 S Cornelia on Monday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Fresno Memorial Gardens stated that they would need volunteers on the day of the event, and also the following Wednesday. For more information regarding volunteering, they can contact Laura Steiner at 559-268-7823.