FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With forecast rain set to hit parts of Fresno County in the coming days, officials updated the public on Thursday with how they plan to respond to the extreme weather.

During the announcement on Thursday, Fresno County officials specifically warned that the Pine Flat Reservoir, all the way along the Kings River, was placed under an evacuation warning.

As of Thursday evening, other areas subject to an evacuation warning in Fresno County are south of Mammoth Pool Reservoir – near Huntington Lake – and continuing downstream to cover areas south of the San Joaquin River. The evacuation warning extends as far west as the Friant-Kern Canal and as far south as the Tulare County border.

An online map showing the areas subject to evacuation warnings and evacuation orders is being updated by Fresno County officials as flooding information comes in.

Water rescue teams have been placed on standby. Fresno County John Zanoni says his office has been monitoring the rain coming in and they want everyone to be ready.

“That is why we have taken this preventative measure to put out the evacuation warnings several days in advance, because we don’t want to surprise people if we show up at your door with an order – we want you to be ready with that bag of medicine clothes, or stuff like that at a moments notice.”

Communities along the Kings and San Joaquin Rivers are at most risk for flooding, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Residents at risk of flooding should begin gathering belongings and be prepared for possible evacuation orders, deputies say.

Several Fresno County parks will also be closed until further notice. That includes Avocado Lake Park, Choinumni Park (day use and campgrounds), Lost Lake Park (day use and campgrounds), Winton Park, Los Gatos Creek Park, Skaggs Bridge Park and Laton-Kingston Park.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the amount of rain coming into Central California is unparalleled – describing it as something that has not been experienced in Fresno County since 1969.