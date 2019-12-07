FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The 90th Annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Saturday. The livestream will begin around 1 p.m.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this year as Santa gets his nine reindeer ready for the big day, we are getting ready to celebrate nine decades of the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade!

This year, parade organizers asked parade participants to pick a decade from the 1920s up to the 2000s as the theme for their float. So get out your 80s neon, 20s top hat or 60s peace sign and get ready to celebrate in one of the Central valley’s best holiday traditions.

