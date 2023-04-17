FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – National Pretzel Day is being celebrated this year with free pretzels at any Wetzel Pretzel bakery – and there are five locations in the Central Valley.

On Wednesday, April 26, Wetzel Pretzel will be offering one free, freshly baked Original Pretzel to each guest who visits any of their locations from 3:00 p.m. until closing.

There are several locations in the Central Valley including:

Merced, at 721 Merced Mall

Clovis, at 1185 Herndon Ave

Fresno, at 244 Paseo Del Centro (River Park)

Fresno, at 645 East Shaw Avenue (Fashion Fair Mall)

Visalia, at 2031 South Mooney Blvd (Visalia Mall)

For more locations and details, visit their website here.