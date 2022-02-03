The 2022 Fresno County Blossom Trail is opening for business

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Blossom Trail is set for its official 2022 opening on Friday.

Visitors to the trail can follow the self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County to see orchards in bloom – including peach and nectarine trees to citrus groves. Organizers describe it as a panorama of blossoming stone fruit orchards.

As well as highlighting the locally grown produce, the goal of the Blossom Trail is also to encourage springtime visitors to the eastern Fresno County cities of Sanger, Kingsburg, Orange Cove, Reedley, Fowler, and Selma.

A copy of the Blossom Trail map can be viewed by clicking here and a driving map of the route can be found by clicking here. More information on the Fresno County Blossom Trail is at www.goblossomtrail.com.