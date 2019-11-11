WATCH: The 100th Fresno Veterans Day Parade

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – KSEE24 is proud to be a part of the 100th Fresno Veterans Day Parade that takes place Monday.

Thousands of people gather in downtown Fresno each year for the parade.

It’s a chance for us to celebrate our nation’s heroes who live here in the Central Valley and across the U.S.

It’s the nation’s biggest Veterans Day parade this side of the Mississippi River.

