‘That’s no way to die:’ Neighbor recalls trying to save 70-year-old woman from mobile home fire

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A 70-year-old Fresno woman died in a mobile home fire Tuesday night despite her neighbor’s best efforts to save her.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a home in the Villa Fresno mobile home park near McKinley and Marks avenue in Fresno.

The only person who lived there, Karen Wolf, did not survive.

“The thought of what could I have done different, what we could have all done different so that we could still have her around you know,” said her neighbor across the street, Antonio Reyes.

Reyes was home at the time when the fire broke out and he and a friend jumped into action.

“We got nearby the window, the bedroom, we could hear her yells and screams,” said Reyes.

Hearing she was still inside, he kicked down the door but was quickly overcome by smoke and flames. When firefighters arrived, the flames were shooting out every window, and they determined it was too dangerous to enter to search the home.

“After years of experience and training you know what is a survivable atmosphere and what isn’t,” said Shane Brown with the Fresno Fire Department.

Once the flames were knocked down and the structure deemed safe enough to enter, fire crews found Karen Wolf’s body in the kitchen.

“That’s no way to die, especially being of age, that’s just no way to go,” said Reyes.

Many neighbors say they didn’t see Wolf often but described her as a good neighbor. Reyes may not have been able to save her but the fire department applauds his heroic actions risking his life to try to save hers.

“This person who risked their own life, it could have been a very different outcome so hopefully that person isn’t going to beat themselves up or feel they didn’t do enough, just the action of going over there and trying is very commendable,” said Brown.

Fire investigators believe it could have been an electrical fire that started in the living room, as they noticed many cords were plugged into an outlet. It’s unclear if there was a working smoke detector.

The official cause is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.