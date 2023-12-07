FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A local hardware store is saluting veterans this holiday season with their Thanks With A Tree giveaway.

Lowe’s says they are partnering with the program this year to purchase Christmas trees to donate to active service members and their families.

Organizers say the program offers the trees to members serving in 10 active units from Bakersfield to Fresno.

“Working with the units, they’re reaching out to each of their soldiers and saying hey, how can we give a tree to you guys? Just that organization Sometimes it’s a little chaotic, but the finished product, giving these trees to the families, that’s the best part,” said Marty Martinez, organizer of Thanks with a Tree.

This is the ninth year Thanks With A Tree has donated trees to active duty service members in the Central Valley.