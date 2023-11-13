CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Riley’s Brew Pub announced on Monday that the business in Clovis is closing.

“Thank you for your understanding,” wrote Riley’s in the statement online. “We are heartbroken to announce the closing of Riley’s Brew Pub as of November 13, 2023.”

“We are sincerely grateful for your patronage and the good times we shared – which honestly felt like a big family celebration. Riley’s gift cards will be honored at the Elbow Room in Fresno’s Fig Garden Village. Thank you for your understanding.” Riley’s Brew Pub

Riley’s was located on Owens Mountain Parkway near Temperance Avenue and Highway 168 in Clovis.