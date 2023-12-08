FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A woman who got into an argument through text messages ended up in the hospital after being shot in Fresno on Friday, according to police.

Officers say at around 10:00 a.m. they responded to the 400 block of N Echo for a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they learned the victim was inside the residence and was having a heated discussion with the suspect through text messages. The suspect drove to the location and attempted to assault the victim with a prybar. Police say at some point, the suspect pulled a handgun out and shot the victim in the right leg.

Officers say the victim was a woman in her 30s, who suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her right leg. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The identities of those involved have not been officially released.