Texas Roadhouse to honor Central High Grizzlies on Monday

Central High Grizzlies

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Texas Roadhouse will honor Central Grizzlies football players and coaches for dinner on Monday.

Central High School’s varsity football team became the 1-AA Division State champions last Friday. This is the district’s first state football title.

Days after the team’s win, they received appreciation from the community with a parade down Gettysburg Avenue.

“You feel the atmosphere, the whole community right behind you,” linebacker Jimeng Xiong said earlier this week. “So you have to win. You got to do it for them.”

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3190 W. Shaw Ave.

The public is welcome to join the celebration to cheer on the team.

