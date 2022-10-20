VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia.

A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December.

A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location.

Positions that are currently open for the restaurant include bartenders, servers, hosts, dishwashers, line cooks, and more.

Those who are interested in getting a job at the restaurant can apply directly by filling out an application on their website.

Walk-in applications are also being accepted in a conference room at the Hampton Inn on Noble Avenue.