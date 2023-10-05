CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tesla driver died after a head-on crash with a Chevrolet Silverado Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. near Highway 168 and Shepherd Avenue.

CHP says the driver of the Tesla was a 32-year-old man from Prather who was headed east on Highway 168 lost control and crashed head-on into a 59-year-old man from Prather driving a Chevrolet Silverado.

Investigators say the Tesla was engulfed in flames after the crash. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with major injuries. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, CHP says.