FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tesla brought for repairs caught fire and reported to the Fresno Fire Department on Monday, firefighters say.

Fresno Fire says they received a call for a car fire at the intersection of Weber and Shields Avenues on Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they saw white smoke coming from a Tesla at a local towing company.

Fire officials say the vehicle was brought in for road damage and the smoking started shortly after the vehicle was brought in. The tow truck driver was able to pull the Tesla away from the buildings when the smoke escalated.

Fire crews say they were able to evacuate all the people in nearby businesses and no injuries have been reported. Around 30 to 50 people were operating when the incident happened.

Firefighters say the vehicle is reported as a total loss.

“One of the hazards with these types of vehicles, and even when the vehicle is extinguished, you can see them reignite some hours or days later,” said Battalion Chief Lupe Fernandez.

The Fresno Fire Department says they had to let the car burn itself because they were not able to save it.