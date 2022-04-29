FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Chief of Fresno Police says the city avoided a “terrible” situation when his officers used intelligence to prevent two mass shootings.

During the announcement on April 15, Chief Balderrama would not specify the locations but said his officers stopped the shootings as part of their effort to dismantle one of Fresno’s most dangerous gangs, also known as Operation No Fly Zone.

Chief Paco Balderrama says the shootings were planned to target a specific nightclub and bar within the city – twice within 10 days of each other.

“I’m not going to specify the two locations because we do not want to alarm the public. I can tell you it was a local establishment here in Fresno. One of them was planned for April 2nd, the day before the Sacramento mass shooting,” he said.

A gang-related mass shooting in the state’s capital bears resemblance to what this gang in Fresno was planning.

“That one could’ve been really significant because we had intelligence that there were dozens of people that were literally lined up outside this bar, club location, and these gang members saw some rival gang members and they were planning to basically just show up and shoot indiscriminately whoever was out there,” said Balderrama. “So that would’ve been a terrible situation.”

A portion of the gang members faced arraignments on Thursday. The judge asked us not to show their faces.

14 gang members are charged with conspiracy to commit murder toward rival gang members and other people.

Police would not specify the names of the suspects that are tied to these potential mass shootings, but a complaint filed against the gang in Fresno Superior Court details their names and charges.

Chief Balderrama says this gang can be connected to four murders, but things could have been much worse.

“So, we sent police officers there and we made sure it didn’t happen, and when we did that, we received intelligence that they actually called it off. We know they were planning it and once they saw police there, they called it off. So, we accomplished our plan,” concluded Balderrama.

On Thursday, six of the gang members were charged in federal court with gun possession. All of them had prior convictions with firearms.

Chief Balderrama says these federal charges were anticipated; the charges carry a max sentence of 10 years in prison.