FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council approved funding for a terminal expansion project at Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), Airport officials announced on Thursday.

The $126,866,863 contract to Q & D Construction for the project will be invested to position the airport to meet the current and future travel demands of California’s Central Valley, officials say.

FAT officials say the airport continues to experience strong passenger growth and reached a milestone in 2022 with over 2.1 million travelers served.

Upon its completion, the project will build a new concourse providing increased capacity and new amenities to elevate the customer experience.

The project will employ an estimated craft labor workforce of 250 union workers from Fresno are employed through a Project Labor Agreement (PLA).

The local economic impact created by this substantial construction project will generate an estimated $85,000.000 through support services and additional induced and indirect jobs.

Highlights of the terminal expansion include:

New Terminal Concourse B with two dual-use passenger bridges to facilitate domestic and international boarding, larger hold rooms, and more areas for shopping and dining.

Expanded Transportation Security Administration (TSA) passenger screening area that will enhance passenger circulation and reduce wait times.

New International Arrivals Facility will triple its current size to accommodate the growing volume of international passengers at FAT and significantly improve the overall passenger experience for international travelers.

State-of-the-art airline baggage handling systems with added capacity for faster processing.

FAT forward terminal expansion is expected to open to the public in Fall 2025 funded through a combination of Infrastructure Grants, Federal Aviation grants, Passenger Facility Charges Measure C, CARES Act, Transportation Security Administration Grant, and Airport Revenue Bonds.