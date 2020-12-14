Tent rental company forgiving fees for restaurants during stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — To keep up with the changing rules during the pandemic, many Fresno restaurants have expanded their outdoor dining areas.

Some have even added tents to make customers more comfortable, but it all comes at a price.

“It varies from customer to customer. It could be hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars on some of these locations,” said Mario Viramontes, owner of Expo Events & Tents.

Expo Events & Tents has set up tents for about 20 restaurants in Fresno.

However, now that the Stay at Home order has restricted restaurants to take out and delivery only, the tents are sitting empty.

But it’s at no cost to the business owners, thanks to the generosity of the Expo team.

“Our way of supporting is to at least allow our tents to stand, so when it does open up again, it will be there for them… and make it to where it’s seamless, so they can get right back to making money that they were losing on so deeply,” said Viramontes.

In the meantime until outdoor dining can resume, the Expo staff is still checking on the tents and performing maintenance as needed.

They say with so many events and weddings cancelled this year, their event rental business has suffered too, but that didn’t stop them from helping out, and now they want others to do the same.

”Please, invite everybody to support every restaurant possible,” said Viramontes. “Let this Christmas be a Christmas of really giving, of real giving, because our characters are being defined each and every moment as we all go through this together.”