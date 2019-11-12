Tens of thousands line up to watch 100th Fresno Veterans Day Parade

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The 100th Fresno Veterans Day Parade took filled downtown on Monday. This Parade is well known being the largest Veterans Day Parade West of the Mississippi River.

Buddy Palomo is a Veteran who always goes to the Central Valley Parade. He says every year it keeps getting better.

“It is just an enjoyable thing you know, we are veterans and we want to do something for our country and this is the best thing we can do,” said Palomo. “This is the 100th anniversary so how much better can it get.”

At the parade, kids lined the streets waving at military veterans thanking them for their service.

Larry Duba is the Assistant Parade Coordinator. He said for the 100th year they wanted to go bigger than ever making all veterans feel appreciated.

“Seeing the kids who made the signs saying we support the troops and thank you for your service as you go along the parade route means a lot,” Duba said.

Duba said about 40,000 people watched the parade. But, the best part was seeing the reactions on the veteran’s faces.

“My favorite part is just to see a lot of the older veterans you know and how much they enjoy it and how much it has grown,” Duba said.

This parade was all about the veterans. Rob Padgetc attends this parade every year. He said it’s a long tradition he and his family have done for years.

“This is the one day that I think really stands out the most with our veterans and how much we can really show our appreciation for their service,” Padgetc said.

If you missed the parade, watch the full event here:

