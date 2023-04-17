

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 64-year-old Tennessee man died Saturday after crashing head-on into a concrete median in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:30 p.m. they received 911 calls of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound on the southbound right shoulder of Highway 99, north of Avenue 56.

Then, investigators say they received another 911 call that the wrong-way driver was traveling northbound on the center median shoulder of southbound Highway 99.

Officials say the preliminary investigation indicates a 64-year-old man from Lancing, Tennessee, was driving at a high rate of speed.

CHP says the driver crashed head-on with a concrete median wall over Avenue 76 and overturned. CHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.