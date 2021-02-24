Temporary restraining order issued to halt Tower Theatre sale

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday to halt the sale of the Tower Theatre in Fresno to Adventure Church – following a request from neighboring business Sequoia Brewing Co.

It follows a hearing inside Fresno County Superior Court.

#BREAKING: a Fresno County judge has issued a temporary restraining order to halt the sale of the #TowerTheatre. Next hearing scheduled March 17th at 10am @CBS47 @KSEE24



Background -> https://t.co/LlbBEq8QtO — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) February 25, 2021

The order prevents the sale of the historic theater until Sequoia Brewing’s rights are determined by the court as it pursues its legal right of first refusal to purchase the building, according to the Tower District Marketing Committee.

Attorneys for Sequoia Brewing Co. have added claims against Adventure Church for interfering with the brewery’s rights under its lease with the landlord and have sought punitive damages against both the church and the landlord, the committee said.

The ongoing lawsuit seeks an award of legal fees incurred to be paid by the landlord to Sequoia Brewing Co. and unused or replenished GoFundMe funds will be donated to the Tower District community through an endowment.

The next court hearing is scheduled for March 17.