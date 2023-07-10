FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A temporary closure has been put in place at Fresno County Superior Court on Monday.

The site was closed for what officials say was a water main break following ongoing construction in Courthouse Park. The break has subsequently impacted the water supply to the Main Courthouse at 1100 Van Ness Avenue.

Court officials say operations were suspended at the Main Courthouse at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

Officials add that any matters set for Monday afternoon will be rescheduled and the parties will be notified of the new date.

The temporary closure is for the Main Courthouse only – all other court locations will continue to operate as normal.