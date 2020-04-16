Teens That Care volunteers post signs of encouragement at Kirk Elementary after pen pal program suspended due to COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Volunteers with Teens That Care, a non-profit organization of high school students dedicated to serving their community, posted signs of encouragement Friday at Kirk Elementary School in southwest Fresno.

The organization does a lot of volunteer work with the elementary school, including its Pen Pal Letters program, where teens are assigned a student and exchange letters back and forth throughout the year.

The letters had to stop this school year due to COVID-19, however, the teen volunteers made encouraging posters for their pen pals and for all in the Kirk Elementary community.

The group posted the signs on the school’s fence with the help of Kirk’s principal.

