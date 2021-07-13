Teen’s finger hit by gunfire in southeast Fresno drive-by shooting, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 17-year-old was struck in the finger by gunfire from a southeast Fresno drive-by shooting Tuesday morning, according to Fresno police.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of Lane and Winery avenues around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

While investigating, police received an additional call from the victim’s mother who said her son was walking, heard gunshots and was struck in the finger.

The injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.