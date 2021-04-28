Teens deliver 500 teddy bears to Fresno Police to hand out to children during calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local teenagers with the Assistance League of Fresno delivered 500 teddy bears to the Fresno Police headquarters Wednesday, the department posted on their Facebook page.

The teens are a part of the ASSISTEENS program designed to train young men and women in philanthropic work, fundraising activities, and leadership skills.

“When officers are on calls where children are involved, they often provide a stuffed animal to bring an extra smile or comfort to that child,” the department says.

Learn more about the ASSISTEENS program here.

