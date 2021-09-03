Teens arrested in connection to double stabbing in Visalia, deputies say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in Visalia, according to deputies.

Authorities say just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue in Visalia for reports of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found two men had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One victim is in critical but stable condition, the condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

Detectives identified Esperanza Cisneros, 21, and a 15-year-old boy, both from Woodlake, as suspects in the stabbings.

Deputies say Jaime Tapia, 18, from Farmersville, and a 16-year-old boy from Visalia were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

